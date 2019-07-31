Pak disabled cricket team off to London

KARACHI: Pakistan’s physically disabled cricket team left for London on Wednesday to play Natwest Physical Disability T20 World Series 2019 which is scheduled to be started from August 5.

Nihar Alam is leading the World Series squad. The Green-shirts will play their first match against hosts England at Kidderminster CC on August 5.

Talking to reporters before leaving, Nihar said that all matches were important. “We will take every match seriously and try our best to win,” he added. Pakistan won ICC PD T20 tri-nation event at Dubai in 2016, and a tri-nation series in England in 2018, he added.

Coach Muhammad Jawed said that all players had prepared well and were enthusiastic for the competition. Squad: Nihar Alam (captain), Jahanzaib Tiwana (vice captain), Hasnain Alam, Matloob Qureshi, Zubair Saleem, Abdullah Ejaz, Wajid Alam, Mohammad Shahbaz, Hamad Shaukat, Waqif Shah, Malik Shaf, Mohammad Harris, Saifullah (wicket-keeper), Farhan Saeed, Hamza Hameed, Majid Hussain.

Officials: Amiruddin Ansari (manager), Mohammad Jawed (assistant coach), Javed Ashraf (assistant manager), Rashid Qureshi (trainer), Dr Asif Gulzar (team physio), and Mohammad Nizam (media manager).