Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology (IST) organised its 10th Open House here on Wednesday. The students of the Aerospace, Avionics, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science and Engineering and Space Science captivated the visitors by displaying their ‘Senior Design Projects’. The event holds special significance for prestigious R&D organisations and industry.
