Sri Lanka coach given deadline to quit

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka was considering applications from three “top international cricket coaches” to replace incumbent Chandika Hathurusingha, who has until mid-August to step down, the country’s sports minister said Tuesday.

Harin Fernando said Hathurusingha would be given until the start of Sri Lanka’s home Test series against New Zealand, which begins on August 14, to quit and make way for a new coach.

“Before the New Zealand Test series we will have a new coach,” Fernando told reporters in Colombo.“If Hathurusingha does not leave, we may have to consider legal action or offer him a different job at the board.”

Following Sri Lanka’s disappointing World Cup, where they finished in sixth-place, Hathurusingha and his assistants were expected to be shown the door. Fernando said there were three top international coaches willing to replace Hathurusingha, a former Sri Lankan Test player.

Earlier Tuesday Fernando said Hathurusingha’s remuneration — $40,000 a month — was too high, adding: “If we are winning only 35 percent of the games, no need to pay such high fees to coaches.”

Fernando said the international candidates were asking for lower salaries of between $17,500 to $25,000 a month, but did not name them.”For the price we are paying now, we can get two foreign coaches,” he said.Meanwhile Hathurusingha has insisted he would stay to see out his contract.