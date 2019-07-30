close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Five prisoners released

Peshawar

SARGODHA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Fahim along with Civil Judge Al-Basit Mudassar visited the District Jail and ordered the release of five prisoners involved in petty crimes. The ADSJ also reviewed different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners. He appreciated the administration for providing quality food.

