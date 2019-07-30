Five prisoners released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Fahim along with Civil Judge Al-Basit Mudassar visited the District Jail and ordered the release of five prisoners involved in petty crimes. The ADSJ also reviewed different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners. He appreciated the administration for providing quality food.
