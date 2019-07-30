Cultured speech

There is a trend nowadays to use promotional messages to flood inboxes which is quite annoying when you have not signed up for such blatant spam. However, what is entirely unacceptable is the slang they use. Since when did we leave our manners behind? The messages are quite rude and address you by your first name and are a jumble of poorly written slang words. Kha lo, Loot lo, Mauj utha lo, Bhook mitao.

Frankly speaking, neither I nor anyone in my family speaks like this and at this age when my hair is turning grey and my bones growing old and creaky, no one speaks in such an un-courteous manner to me. Am I the only one who feels that our standards of language have been dropping? We must protect and preserve the beauty of our mother tongue and try our best not to desecrate it. Whose culture are we promoting? Is there no one responsible to make sure our next generation is raised in an environment that instils higher moral values and character? The way you speak says everything about you and speaking like you were raised on the streets does you no good.

Nusrat Jabeen

Islamabad