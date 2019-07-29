Afridi picked as Qatar Premier League ambassador

LAHORE: Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the Qatar Premier T10 Cricket League (QPL) being held by the Qatar Cricket Association. The QPL will reportedly be held in November and December this year with 4-6 teams, and the league has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi congratulated the management for organizing the event and maintained that the QPL will promote cricket as well as tourism in the country. He also hoped to make it a mega event. The 10-over league was introduced in Sharjah and was successfully held. Meanwhile, Afridi rolled back the years as he smashed a blistering half-century for Brampton Wolves in their Global T20 Canada fixture against Edmonton Royals.