SHO bound to listen to complaints of people: SP

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police will take strict action on public complaints against the police officials involved in sluggish policing and pending their complaints without any reason.

SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi expressed these views while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held in the area of Secretariat police station.

The Open Kutchery was organised following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public. The notables of the areas, all Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers of police station falling in the jurisdiction of City police zone were also present on the occasion.

The SHO should develop coordination among the public and police, the officer said and added that the SHO is bound to redress grievances of people.

The SP (City Zone) said that people to identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said that police succeeded to bust a criminal gang recently after public cooperation and effective policing is not possible without support of public.

The SP (City Zone) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan ‘First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

He also assured resistance of the Bari Imam action against encroachment in area. He also assured smooth flow of traffic by deploying more policemen

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.