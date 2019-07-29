close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
Left destitute

Newspost

 
July 30, 2019

Retired seniors have been hit hard by the tax levied on the National Savings Scheme. Most of the depositors in the National Savings centres are persons of limited means who did not possess extra money to invest in businesses or in real estate. These depositors meet their day-to-day expenditure by withdrawing some profit on their savings.

I wish to ask the PM to kindly look into this matter to relieve depositors from having to pay more than they can afford.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad

