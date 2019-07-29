Mardan traders stage protest against administration

MARDAN: Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiraan, Zahir Shah Group, staged a protest rally on Monday against the assistant commissioner for what they alleged was inappropriate behaviour with the traders.

The rally started from the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and it turned into a protest meeting at the Pakistan Chowk. The rally was led by the president of the traders union and MCCI Zahir Shah, chairman Ghulam Sarwar and others.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers criticised Assistant Commissioner Asadullah and accused him of harassing the traders. They asked chief minister, chief secretary, and commissioner Mardan to take action against the assistant commissioner.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir told The News that the traders union created hurdles in removing the encroachments from bazaars and resisted implementation of government price-list and other check and balance system in the district.

He believed the traders wanted selective justice but the administration will not toe their line. The official said when the district administration started operation and raids to control the price hike, remove encroachments and implement check and balance system in the district and especially in the city, the traders’ unions created hurdles.

He added that there were two trader unions in the district and every union wants favours from the administration.

The official added that administration would never compromise on price list, encroachments and implementation of check and balance system in the city. Assistant Commissioner Asadullah, while speaking to The News, rejected the allegations by the traders. He added that the trade union elections is drawing near, for which the union wished to use the administration.

Asadullah added that he would continue his duty to control price hike and remove encroachments from bazaars.

He added that the shopkeepers rent out footpaths to people and also encroach upon portions of roads.

“When I take action against the encroachments and price hike, the traders' unions start criticising me,” he complained.

Asadullah said people of Mardan are supporting, appreciating and highlighting his efforts, which is an honour.