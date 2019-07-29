Workshop for Balochistan journalism students held in Karachi

A three-day ‘Balochistan Media Literacy Workshop’ for journalism students has urged improving journalistic skills to identify fake image or content.

“We believe that media literacy is equally important along with health and education for a society,” stated by IndividualLand (IL) Pakistan Chairperson Gulmina Bilal at the inauguration ceremony of the workshop on ‘Balochistan Media Literacy,’ that kicked off at a hotel in Karachi on Monday.

Addressing the workshop participants, she said media would bring the societal change but it needed the proactive approach to fill the gaps.

It’s the IL initiative to sharpen the journalistic skills to identify fake or real image or content, how content is driven in making a true story, and what’s the news looks alike, she added.

We are implementing an initiative titled ‘Balochistan Media Literacy Workshop’ aimed at the capacity-building of journalism students and aspiring journalists on modern tools and technology.

The initiative has entered in its second phase, in which a selected group of students are attending the workshop here, she said, adding that the students will interact with working journalists of Karachi and visit the newsrooms of media houses for bridging the gaps.

A US journalist, Frank Folwell, said, “This is the small world for journalism, Every time we come to Pakistan with great spirit of journalism, we have the same job to tell truth and fact-based information, which people need.” He thanked the US Embassy for their financial support to this project.

Jason Green, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Karachi, also spoke on the occasion and said, “We are very much impressed with the best practices and fact-based journalism.”

The workshop attended by representatives from the US embassy, including Krish Das and Saif Jiskani, and other distinguished guests.