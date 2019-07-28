Opp free to hold rallies: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said opposition is all free to hold protests and rallies and no hindrance will be created in its protest.

Addressing a seminar here on Sunday and later talking to the media at the same venue, the governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made this clear that ‘we will allow opposition to hold public rally and gathering and will not create any hindrance in rallies.’

“No-confidence move against chairman senate is opposition’s right, we are not involved in any horse-trading to save chairman senate, all votes will turn in favour of Sadiq Sanjarani which will be cast consciously by senators,” said the governor He said institutions and political parties are on the same page against terrorism, terrorist attack at Pak-Afghan border is an attack on peace.

"We will not let terrorists destabilise Pakistan, we are standing in support with our armed forces," he said.

The number of sacrifices our armed forces and nation has rendered is unprecedented in this world and whenever we move towards sustainable peace in the region, conspiracies against peace through terrorist attacks are initiated but we have made terrorists failed on their agenda and we will not let them succeed this time. Whole nation salutes the martyrs of armed forces who laid their lives in the fight against terrorism and our nation is united in the fight against terrorism, he added.

The governor said that for him the beauty of life and objective had been to work for humanity and the basic manifesto of our government is to provide a common man with justice and all the basic essentials of life and to use all the resources at all disposal in this quest for common man.

He said paralysis is a fatal health threat and if not treated timely it can kill and rest assured that the government will contribute its maximum to eradicate this health threat. He regretted that there are a lot of health-related issues and one reason for the rapid spread of diseases is unavailability of clean water, people are suffering from water-borne diseases especially kids. He said all the major activities in the world let it be politics, economics or education, they all are dependent on health, a nation with healthy people would have a prosperous economy, its literacy rate would be high and industries will also flourish there. A healthy society gives birth to healthy kids, and a nation with empty hospitals will have a population with healthy and prosperous people, he said.

Health Card initiative by Federal and Punjab Govt is a plausible gift for the public to provide them with basic health facilities, he said, adding that under the leadership of Imran Khan the government is striving to find sustainable solutions for prevailing crises.

He explained that fatal health threat Hepatitis spread from contaminated water and the AAB E PAK authority is an initiative to provide clean drinking water across Punjab in a span of 5 years.