Mon Jul 29, 2019
Agencies
July 29, 2019

Woman among four arrested for abducting five-year-old

Karachi

July 29, 2019

The Sindh Rangers have arrested four suspects who are said to be involved in the kidnapping of a child in Karachi. The paramilitary force said on Sunday that the suspects had kidnapped a five-year-old from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood on July 12 and demanded a hefty ransom from the family. The soldiers arrested Abdul Ghaffar and Parveen from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Farmanullah from Khairpur and Abdul Hameed Chachar from Jamshoro.

‘Robber’ injured in shootout with police

A suspected robber was injured during a shootout with the police in the Korangi area. According to rescue sources, 27-year-old Nadir Ali, son of Wahab Ali, suffered bullet wounds in a police encounter at Vita Chowrangi. Police said the suspect was looting people at gunpoint in the area. They also confiscated a TT pistol and impounded a motorbike from the suspect.

Absconder, 39 other suspects held

The South Zone police have arrested an absconder among 40 suspects during different raids, routine patrolling and snap checking conducted in the past 24 hours.

The police also confiscated two pistols, six rounds, more than 4.2 kilograms of marijuana, 24 can of beer, one mobile phone and 288 mini-packets of Gutka from the suspects, said a spokesperson for the South DIG.

