Mon Jul 29, 2019
July 29, 2019

Arif Alvi condoles death of ex-president’s wife

July 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Begum Shamim Khan, widow of former president late Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

She passed away in Peshawar on Friday after brief illness at the age of 83. In his condolence message to the bereaved family, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, said a press release on Sunday.

