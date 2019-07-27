close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Woman found hanged

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

LAHORE : A 30-year-old woman was found hanged with a rope in her house at Millat Park on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Isra. Police found a letter presumably written by her on the spot.

Body found: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Qila Gujjar Singh police area on Saturday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was removed to morgue.

