ZONG 4G’s fibre optic internet

Islamabad: Zong 4G has now become the first and only telecom company in the country to provide high-speed fibre optic internet, a statement said.

As the pioneer of 4G technology in Pakistan, ZONG 4G has maintained its position as the champion of telecommunication and high-speed data services by becoming the first to launch Zong Fiber – the premier direct-to-home fibre optic internet.

“Zong Fiber allows us to directly deliver the fastest internet to our valued customers’ homes," Zong 4G Chairman and CEO Wang Hua said. “We have always endeavoured to bring new digital experiences to the lives of our customers. Our objective of people empowerment only strengthens our commitment to provide sustainable and top-of-the-line internet technology to the people of Pakistan.”