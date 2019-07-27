Rulers afraid of opposition’s challenges, says Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said the energy the Niazi government used to prevent opposition rallies on the Black Day proved the rulers were afraid of the opposition’s challenges, adding that Niazi’s corruption propaganda would soon die its natural death.

He was talking to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other family members who met him at the Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday. The meeting schedule was changed from high court’s appointed weekly meeting day from Thursday to Saturday since the opposition was holding rallies on that day.

Accompanied by family members and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, Maryam arrived at the jail at noon and remained with her father for a couple of hours. PML-N workers gathered outside the jail hours before the arrival of Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. They showered rose petals on their vehicles and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz sharif and against the government. Shahbaz arrived at the jail on a separate vehicle.

Dr Adnan Khan examined health of Nawaz Sharif. He recommended his shifting to hospital for proper management of multiple problems. Shahbaz and Maryam discussed prevailing political situation and no-trust move against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani with the PML-N supreme leader. They also briefed the incarcerated ex-PM about rallies of join opposition at all four provincial headquarters in connection with the Black Day. They also informed him about registration of cases against PML-N leaders and workers for participating in the rallies.

Nawaz directed active participation for the success of the no-trust move. He said the opposition had created restlessness in the ranks of the government. The false propaganda would reach to its logical end. The family had a lunch with Nawaz Sharif.