United Sports thrash Strong New United Gymkhana

KARACHI: Former under-19 player Faazullah underlined his all-round prowess by inspiring United Sports to a clinical 46-run rout of Strong New United Gymkhana in the PCB Fazal Mehmood National Club Championship KCCA Zone 2 at TMC Ground here on Thursday.

Opting to make first use of the TMC Ground pitch, United Sports were all out for 149 in 39.4 overs.

Faazullah was the top scorer with 21 runs off 40 balls, hitting two fours. Shazaib Nazar made 20 runs off 32 balls with four boundaries. Saeed Raza also made 20 runs off 20 balls with two fours. Sohail Rafiq scored 17 off off 23 balls with one four.

Leg Spinner Waleed Azeem (3-18 in 8 overs) and left-arm spinner Syed Asghar Shah (2-25) shared the bowling honours.

New United Gymkhana in reply fizzled out without a trace as they were bowled out inside 30 overs for 103. All rounder Waleed made a-run-a-ball 28 with three fours. Muhammad Sabir made 14 runs off 9 balls with three fours.

Leg Spinner Bassam Sohail returned with figures of 3-15 and Faazullah grabbed 3-30. Saeed Raza (2-19) and Sohail Rafiq (2-20) also bowled well.