Relaxing power

Unannounced power outages are very annoying especially on the weekends because it is the best time to relax and unwind or have guests over after a long and hectic week. Unscheduled power failures that last all day spoil my mood and I don’t feel fresh on Mondays to start another work week because I had to spend yet another day boiling in my skin.

It is not much to ask that electric supply companies inform us in advance so that we can plan accordingly to power outages. If the power fails due to a sudden fault, they themselves should use their SMS services to send us the estimated time that will go into fixing it. We receive irrelevant ads via SMS all day long so why can’t we receive such SMS as well? This would help to make this daily nuisance a great deal less irritating and grating on my nerves.

Hina Narjis

Lahore