Widow of Ghulam Ishaq Khan passes away

SWABI: Begum Shamim Khan, widow of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan and founding father of Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK), passed away at the age of 83 in Peshawar on Friday. Members of the GIK Institute’s faculty and staff offered condolences to the bereaved family in a meeting held soon after receiving the news about her death.

Engr Jehangir Bashar, rector GIK Institute, Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, pro-rector (academics), Sardar Aminullah Khan, pro-rector (administration and finance), and other academic staff said a few people knew of her dynamic role but she stood like a rock with Ghulam Ishaq Khan who was regarded as a strong-willed figure and one of Pakistan’s most powerful presidents. They recalled that Begum Shamim had to confront unprecedented grief when her husband Ghulam Ishaq Khan passed away on October 27, 2006.

In his absence, she tactfully handled all affairs of their family and fully supported her only son Mamoon Ishaq Khan. The couple has four daughters. They offered fateha for her soul to rest in peace.