Historic meetings

For the last few years, we have been fed up of hearing US leaders blaming Pakistan for the terrorism in the region and inappropriate use of loans and funding. The best response offered by our PM in his visit to the US was to state that Pakistan would not demand any financial assistance on its own.

He also tried to clarify certain misgivings on the role of Pakistan in fighting the war on terror. The visit of the Pakistani delegation has created new opportunities to enhance the volume of trade with the US as suggested by the US president. The follow up on the export of Pakistani products should be accorded the highest priority.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

*****

The recent meeting between our PM and the US is a success in the chequered history of relations between our two countries. Both leaders exchanged views particularly on the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues. The American presidential elections are nearing and the US president wants a respectable exit of the American military from Afghanistan. This will help him get re-elected and therefore he wanted Pakistan to use its leverage to persuade the Afghan Taliban to come to the negotiating table to settle US-Afghan tensions. In return, Trump offered to act as mediator on the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

Surprisingly, India as usual denied third party intervention in the bilateral dispute, citing the Simla Agreement in which it is stated that resolution to the Kashmir dispute is possible only through a bilateral negotiation. Both countries are interdependent on each other to resolve their disputes. This interdependence might help resolve the issues of Afghanistan and Kashmir in near future.

Sufi Z Ahmed

Jacobabad