close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Paramedics complain of victimisation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

MARDAN: The office-bearers of the All-Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation on Thursday flayed the government for the transfer of provincial president of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Syed Roidad Shah and others and termed it victimisation of employees.

In a statement, the federation president Sharafatullah Yousfzai, General Secretary Arshad Khan and others said that the provincial government had failed to fulfil its promises.

They alleged that the transfer of health workers had been made at the behest of the head of the Board of Governors of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

They alleged his policies were against the well-being of health employees.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan