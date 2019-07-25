LHC wants ban on rallies on The Mall implemented

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Punjab chief secretary, city government and police to ensure implementation of a 2011 decision of the court regarding rallies/processions on The Mall.

Justice Aminuddin Khan passed this order a petition moved by the Mall Road Traders Association through its vice president Nasir Ansari challenging the July 25th protest on Charing Cross by the opposition parties. The petitioner’s counsel argued that there was a ban on taking out rallies or holding protests on The Mall in light of a LHC judgment issued in 2011.

He pointed out that the then provincial government had told the court a ban had been imposed on taking out rallies or processions on The Mall and a notification would also be issued to this effect. He said the government had allocated Nasir Bagh and Attique Stadium for the protest activities, however, the required notification had not been issued so far despite the lapse of eight years. He asked the court to order the government to implement the 2011 decision and also issue a notification of the ban on holding protests on The Mall.

Justice Khan ordered the government and the police to implement the judgment. The judge sought the government’s reply about delay in issuing the required notification on next hearing.