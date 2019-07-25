close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Four officials nominated for award

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: Four officials of the Education Department have been nominated for the presidential scouts’ award by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boy Scouts Association.

An official of Elementary and Secondary Education Department said that nominations had been made for shining performance in the field of scouting and in recognition of services rendered by the officials for promotion of scouting and making local scout associations fully functional.

He said that former Lakki Marwat DEO Abdul Salam Marwat (now DEO in Tank district) and former DEO Abbottabad Ziauddin Marwat (late) had been nominated for the medal of merit.

“ESED Lakki Marwat ADO physical education and sports Nisar Muhammad Khan, who also holds the office of district scout secretary, has been nominated for the presidential certificate of merit while another official from the district Shafiullah Shah will get a letter of commendation,” said the official.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar