Startup Pakistan programme mulled

Islamabad : Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, called on Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, to discuss the launch of Startup Pakistan programme, under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Programme, through universities and TVET sector institutes to spur entrepreneurship culture in the country for socio-economic development of youth.

The Startup Pakistan is a revolutionary initiative of Government to encourage potential young entrepreneurs by providing them facilities of blended incubation through digital platforms.

It will cover the mentorship and guidance of young entrepreneurs throughout the entire business cycle; from training, access to finance, and handholding to the sustainability of the business process for establishing sustainable innovation-driven enterprises.

Besides this, the Prime Minister’s Skills for All initiative under the aegis of Kamyab Jawan Programme was also discussed in the meeting.

Under this programme, in addition to imparting vocational training in conventional trades, technical and skills training in high-end technologies would also be given to youth for the promotion of knowledge economy in the country.

It was agreed in the meeting to continue coordinated efforts to ensure effective training, handholding, and mentorship of the potential young entrepreneurs for a complete turnaround of the national economy.