Aisam, Gonzalez crash out of Atlanta Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez crashed out of the Atlanta Open in the US on Thursday.

The third-seeded duo of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 55 and 56, respectively, faced a surprise defeat from the unseeded pair of Ben McLachlan of Japan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia, ranked 39 and 83, respectively, 6-7(7), 6-7(4) in the first round of doubles

