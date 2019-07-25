close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

Aisam, Gonzalez crash out of Atlanta Open

Sports

July 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez crashed out of the Atlanta Open in the US on Thursday.

The third-seeded duo of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 55 and 56, respectively, faced a surprise defeat from the unseeded pair of Ben McLachlan of Japan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia, ranked 39 and 83, respectively, 6-7(7), 6-7(4) in the first round of doubles

