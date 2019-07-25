Lahore’s Bata FC win Leisure Leagues Punjab Championship

KARACHI: Lahore’s Bata Football Club overcame Gujrat’s Al-Zaki Football Club on penalty shootout in the summit clash of Leisure Leagues Punjab Region Small-sided Football Championship at K21 Football Ground in Lahore.

In a nail-biting final, the regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw. Lahore’s Bata FC proved a better side in penalty shootout, winning the match 3-0.

The triumph has enabled Lahore to qualify for the Leisure Leagues National Championship, which will be held on July 28 in Karachi. Karachi’s Abdul FC and Gwadar have already qualified for the national finals after winning Sindh Region and Balochistan Region championships respectively.

A total of four teams from each of the four provinces will compete in the national finals. The line-up for the finals will be completed when a winner will emerge from the KPK Region.

The winner of the national championship will get a chance to represent Pakistan in the second edition of the Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece. The tournament will be held from October 12 to 20. Lahore’s ICAW represented Pakistan in the inaugural edition last year, which was hosted by Portugal in Lisbon.