PTV stun SSGC with draw in Challenge Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Television stunned strong Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) with a 1-1 draw in their Group B match of the National Football Challenge Cup at the Tehmas Khan Stadium, Peshawar, on Thursday.

In the hotly-contested match, PTV, who had lost their opener to Navy 0-2 in the three-team group, opened the scoring through Adnan Khan in the 41st minute on a lush green pitch.

However, Tariq Lutfi’s SSGC made a strong comeback, scoring the equaliser in the 58th minute through Zain-ul-Aabdeen who did a fine job to capitalise on a solid chance.

After that tight game was witnessed with both sides making concerted efforts to strike but their efforts went

in vain.

SSGC must beat Navy to ensure their quarter-finals spot.

On Wednesday night, WAPDA blasted their way into the last-eight stage when they recorded a 2-0 victory over Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in their Group D clash.

This was the third straight loss for KPT, who extended pathetic performance in the 15-team event being held under the auspices of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

Zubair Qadeer provided lead to WAPDA in the 18th minute. In the 78th minute, Ashfaq Uddin doubled their lead through a nice drive from distance.

In a Group C game, PFF Tigers held Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to a goalless draw. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, led by Syed Zahir Shah, is organising the event.