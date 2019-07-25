Sindh governor praises role of Bohra community

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the Bohra Community had played an important role in broadening tax net in the country.

He met spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at his residence. After the meeting, Ismail told the reporters that teachings of peace given by Saifuddin were very valuable, and his visit to the country was promoting religious tourism.

Responding to a question, the governor said that after the passage of decades, premier of Pakistan was given due respect during his visit to the United States. US President Donald Trump recognised Pakistan as a smart nation due to the strong arguments of Prime Minister Imran Khan while the premier also strongly advocated the issue of Kashmir and also raised Dr Afia’s matter.

To another question, Ismail said that Khan’s maiden visit to the US to make some elements to remember. In the past, the former prime ministers during their visits to the US kept forgetting issues like Kashmir and Dr Afia.

He said that the PM made it clear to the US that Pakistan did not need any financial assistance, on the contrary, the country intended to enhance trade with the US.