Concern expressed at rising robberies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Banao Tehreek Chairman Muazzam Butt Advocate on Wednesday asked the police high-ups to establish a police post in the Sabzi Mandi to check incidents of robbery and dacoity.

Speaking at a press conference, he said robbers and thieves were roaming freely in the vegetable market where traders were being deprived of their earnings.

He said that a truck driver was looted by robbers the other day, giving rise to a sense of insecurity among the traders.

The traders are paying taxes to the government so it should protect them, he demanded. The lawyer said it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to the people.