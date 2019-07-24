close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 25, 2019

Play nice

Newspost

 
July 25, 2019

It is good to hear that our PM has been developing a good rapport with the US president. No doubt the meeting they had this week is of great importance and is an opportunity for Pakistan to fix ties with the US.

Hopefully it will help to get our nation out of the current economic slump so that development can continue as planned.

Sahir Ishaq

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost