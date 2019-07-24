tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is good to hear that our PM has been developing a good rapport with the US president. No doubt the meeting they had this week is of great importance and is an opportunity for Pakistan to fix ties with the US.
Hopefully it will help to get our nation out of the current economic slump so that development can continue as planned.
Sahir Ishaq
Kech
