Wed Jul 24, 2019
AFP
July 24, 2019

WI recall Narine, Pollard for India T20s

Sports

ST JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies have turned to experience with the recall on Tuesday of veteran duo Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard for the first two T20s against India next month.

Explosive hitter Pollard was left out of the West Indies team for the recent 50-over World Cup and played his last T20 in India last November.

Spinner Narine’s last appearance in a T20I for West Indies came against England almost two years ago at Chester-le-Street. He opted out of the 50-over World Cup because of a finger injury.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Anthony Bramble (wk), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

