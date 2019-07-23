tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The 19 Wing of Desert Rangers organised a free medical camp at Chak-10/BC in which doctors examined patients and gave free of cost medicines to them.
According to a press release issued here, the doctors and paramedical staff of the Rangers examined a large number of patients, including women and children. Senior officials of the Desert Rangers and DSR of 19 Wing Muhammad Raj visited the camp site and inspected all the arrangements.
