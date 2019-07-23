Commissioner directs for beautification of Rashid Minhas Road

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Saqib Zafar along with PHA Chairman Asif Mehmood visited Rashid Minhas Road to observe on ground situation of the road.

Later on, he called a meeting and has directed all government departments to set aside jurisdiction issues and join hand for beautification of Rashid Minhas Road within next 10 days. “Let’s take it as a challenge and once developed we will use this road as a role model and work for the uplift of rest of the city in same line”, he said and added further that all concerned officers are being directed to visited these roads personally and ensure everything there is up to the mark. He vowed that Rawalpindi City would soon be at par with our capital in terms of its beautification and scenery. It is our collective responsibility to make the city clean and good looking for non-residents of the city including tourists, he further added. He also directed to address traffic congestion, encroachment, waste management, new spots for food streets, relocation of wholesale markets and beautification plan under new Leh Expressway. He directed PHA to ensure cutting of all wild growth herbs and grass along roadside.

Likewise it should be ensured that all lights and signals at this road are functional. He directed Municipal Corporation to remove all useless material including dustbins, curve stones and broken benches from the road. NCA students to be engaged to paint walls of the road to give a soft look.

Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Ali Randhawa also accompanied commissioner during his surprise visit and in meeting.