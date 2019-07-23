Minister promises action over plastic bag ban violation

Islamabad : Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday announced that the single-use plastic bags used by shoppers would be banned in Islamabad from August 14 and the violators would be dealt with strictly.

Addressing a news conference here, the minister said a survey had found out that around two million residents of Islamabad used three to four plastic bags daily, which was alarming for the environment.

She said the Ministry of Climate Change was in contact with the district administration and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency for enforcing the ban.

"It has now been officially decided that there will be a complete ban on the use of plastic bags as it was approved in a cabinet meeting," she said.

The minister said the draft policy was shared with the participants and suggestions and inputs were taken to work on the final draft during its preparation process.

"There will be a complete ban on the manufacturing, trading, and sale of polythene bags in the federal capital from August 14," she said.

The minister warned the cosmetics industry against using mercury in creams saying it was dangerous for human skin.

She said the government was working on legislation in this respect and a crackdown would be launched against violators after December 31.