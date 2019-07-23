Eight cases of migrations in medical institutes approved

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Hardship Committee for merit-based migrations in medical institutes of Punjab.

The committee approved eight cases of migration on merit basis.

The chief secretary said that health and education sectors were the priority of the government. He stated special attention was being given to primary health care so that patients’ load on teaching hospitals could be decreased.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar stated that despite constraints of resources the government had increased health budget in the Annual Development Programme.

A cardiology institute in Dera Ghazi Khan and mother and child hospitals in South Punjab are being established, he added.

He said that human development sector was neglected in the past.

Better results can be obtained through capacity-building of human resource including doctors, nurses and paramedics, he added.

The chief secretary admitted that there were problems in government-run hospitals. He said the problems could be overcome through hard work and planning.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed the specialised healthcare secretary to seek proposals from the vice-chancellors of medical universities for improving the health sector.

The meeting was also attended by the vice-chancellors of medical universities and principals of medical colleges of Punjab.