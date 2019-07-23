CM takes notice of hanging of boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an alleged hanging of a 12-year-old boy in Sadiqabad and directed the Rahim Yar Khan DPO to submit a report in this regard.
He ordered for investigating the matter and initiating legal action against the accused.
He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided at every cost. Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspected persons including two accused nominated in the FIR and further investigation was under way.
