close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 24, 2019

CM takes notice of hanging of boy

Lahore

A
APP
July 24, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an alleged hanging of a 12-year-old boy in Sadiqabad and directed the Rahim Yar Khan DPO to submit a report in this regard.

He ordered for investigating the matter and initiating legal action against the accused.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided at every cost. Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspected persons including two accused nominated in the FIR and further investigation was under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore