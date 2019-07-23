‘PM’s visit to US to yield fruitful results’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States would yield fruitful results.

Meeting between PM Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump would pave the way for peace and stability in the region, he said.

He said that Imran Khan, who was accorded a warm welcome in the US, achieved significant diplomatic success. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Tuesday, termed the US President’s mediation offer on the core issue of Kashmir a positive gesture towards the solution of Pakistan-India disputes.

It is sanguine that Pakistan-US relations are getting improved and the PM’s visit would give new impetus to the bilateral relations, he said.

He said the visit would also help promote trade and economic relations as well.

Usman Buzdar said those who conspired to isolate Pakistan internationally have faced defeat and now they should realise facts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving ahead with a vision and Pakistan will achieve its destination of development and prosperity under his leadership, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the PTI government was focusing on development of less-developed areas and resources were being transferred there for uplift of people living there.

The chief minister was talking to parliamentarians including Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, former MNA Sardar Muhammad Saif-Uddin Khan Khosa and Sardar Umer Khosa, who called on him at his office here on Tuesday.

It is regretted that the people of southern Punjab were befooled through catchy slogans and resources were wasted on exhibitory projects, he said, adding former rulers did nothing for southern Punjab except lip-service. Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring development of backward areas including the schemes launched for welfare of people of southern Punjab. Funds for the development schemes in southern Punjab would not be transferred to any other project or district, he added.

Also, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an alleged hanging of a 12-year-old boy in Sadiqabad and directed the Rahim Yar Khan DPO to submit a report in this regard.

He ordered for investigating the matter and initiating legal action against the accused.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided at every cost. Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspected persons including two accused nominated in the FIR and further investigation was under way.