close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 24, 2019

New horizons

Newspost

 
July 24, 2019

The effort the current government is making to put our economy back on track is applaudable. Our system of tax collection was not functioning properly and they have made efforts to fix this. Prosperity cannot prevail until the national treasury has received the required revenue. If the reformed tax policy is followed, our economy will take flight to new horizons of development and prosperity.

The government is also striving hard to strengthen our export sector and to foster foreign investment. We need to give them our support because the process of change has started. It will take time and the fruit of this long awaited change will be enjoyed by everyone.

Muhammad Ishaq

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost