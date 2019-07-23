New horizons

The effort the current government is making to put our economy back on track is applaudable. Our system of tax collection was not functioning properly and they have made efforts to fix this. Prosperity cannot prevail until the national treasury has received the required revenue. If the reformed tax policy is followed, our economy will take flight to new horizons of development and prosperity.

The government is also striving hard to strengthen our export sector and to foster foreign investment. We need to give them our support because the process of change has started. It will take time and the fruit of this long awaited change will be enjoyed by everyone.

Muhammad Ishaq

Lahore