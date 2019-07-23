Controlling corruption

Fraud and corruption are major issues in Pakistan. Complaints do not get filed by the police unless they receive ‘compensation’ and they are rarely followed up on or investigated. Our society itself is quite immoral and apathetic towards the misery of others.

We only work for our own gain. To control corruption we must teach our children empathy so that they realise the extent of the suffering of others and give them their due without cheating them or lying.

Farrukh Shah

Karachi