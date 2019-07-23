Tax net

This refers to the article ‘The tax net’ (July 21) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer’s description of the state of our economy is an eye-opener for policymakers. The writer has rightly asserted that overspending is the real problem that contributes the most to our current financial crisis. However, most of our expenditure is unavoidable, such as circular debt and other accumulated debts. Keeping checks on gas and electricity leakages is easier said than done.

I think that the writer has underestimated the potential of revenue from tax collection. The majority of traders, doctors, lawyers, and other citizens can pay manifold the taxes that they pay currently. However, it is best that the government try to minimize overspending wherever possible and increase tax collection.

Dr. Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

*****

This refers to the article ‘The tax net’ (July 21) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I disagree with his contention that bringing those into the tax net who are eligible to pay income tax but have been refusing to pay their due, ‘will not cure the disease of our weak economy; doing this will not save the Titanic from sinking.’ I believe that bringing everybody who is eligible to pay them into the tax net would certainly make our economy and set us on the right track even though it may not cure it totally.

Going by the statistics the columnist himself has given, there should be millions and not a few thousand of our citizens that do not pay their share of income tax. Therefore, if we want our economy to improve and become healthy then the tax net has to be improved. For this purpose, all our efforts should be directed towards supporting our government’s efforts to implement the law of the land and fix our taxation system!

Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi