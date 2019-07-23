close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2019

Hydel generation surges to record level

Business

July 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) hydel electricity generation surged to the record level, as its hydel power stations generated 7,591 megawatt (MW) electricity during the peak hours of July 22.

This is the highest-ever hydel power generation in Pakistan, which became possible mainly due to power generation from Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Projects.

Earlier, the highest-ever generation by WAPDA was 7585 MW, recorded on September 19 last year.

Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 2907 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1372 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW, Neelum Jhelum 973 MW, Mangla 210 MW and Warsak 175 MW, while other hydel power stations cumulatively contributed 504 MW to the National Grid.

The share of hydel generation greatly contributes in lowering the overall electricity tariff for the consumers, as electricity generated through other sources is far costlier than hydel electricity.

