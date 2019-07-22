KP Assembly seeks resumption of Peshawar, Lahore flights

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, asking the federal government to resume domestic flights between Peshawar and Lahore at the earliest.

Pakistan People’s Party woman MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai in her resolution stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly traders and patients visit Lahore but due to non-functioning of air services between Lahore and Peshawar, they have to travel via buses, trains and cars.

She asked the provincial government to recommend to the federal government for resuming flights between Peshawar and Lahore daily. The resolution was adopted unanimously.

The provincial assembly also approved a resolution, asking the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take concrete steps to ban plastic shopping bags in the province. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf woman MPA Dr Asia Bibi in her resolution said that the government had banned the sale, purchase and manufacturing of plastic shopping bags but no practical steps have been taken to enforce the ban. She said that plastic bags were contributing to pollution and damaging the sewerage system. The lawmaker asked the government to provide an alternative to the plastic shopping bags so that the customers and shopkeepers could use it for carrying edible and non-edible items from the markets.Through another resolution, the government was asked to remove encroachment from outside major hospitals in the province.

PTI Woman MPA Aisha Bano in her resolution said due to encroachment and illegal buildings in front of main gates of the hospitals the patients and their attendants faced hardships.She said the government should clear and widen the roads outside the main gates of the hospitals. PTI MPA Dr Sumaira Shams in her resolution asked the government to facilitate the fresh graduate from educational institutions with internship and training facilities in all government departments. The resolution was adopted unanimously.