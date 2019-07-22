close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 23, 2019

Paharipura Police Station SHO replaced

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Another station house officer was removed as the new capital city police officer is forming his own team.

The station house officer of the Paharipura Police Station Ijaz Khan was removed and Sardar Hussain posted in his place.

Earlier, the CCPO had removed SHOs of a number of key police stations and posted other officers.

