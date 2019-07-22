Paharipura Police Station SHO replaced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Another station house officer was removed as the new capital city police officer is forming his own team.
The station house officer of the Paharipura Police Station Ijaz Khan was removed and Sardar Hussain posted in his place.
Earlier, the CCPO had removed SHOs of a number of key police stations and posted other officers.
