Brain Day marked

LAHORE : The King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Department of Neurology commemorated World Brain Day on Monday in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Neurology (PSN) under the chairmanship of Prof Ahsan Numan.

The World Brain Day has been dedicated to migraine this year. Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal was the chief guest, while a galaxy of eminent neurologists attended the event as guest speakers and panel experts. Prof Athar Javed, Prof Ahsan Numan and Prof. Naeem Kasuri discussed clinical aspects of migraine. They stressed awareness for early diagnosis and proper treatment. Migraine is preventable and curable disease, they added. Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal addressed the audience and appreciated the efforts of the Neurology Faculty.

He also announced a postgraduate programme in stroke medicine. Later, he distribution of souvenirs among the panel experts and snapped a group photograph with the participants.