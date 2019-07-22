close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
July 23, 2019

AIOU launches four-year BS programmes

National

A
APP
July 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched four-year face-to-face BS programmes in six different disciplines, keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the students.

The BS programmes (Physics), BS (Botany), BS (Mathematics), BS (Environmental Sciences) and BS (Statistics) will only be arranged in the main campus of the university, while classes for BS (Computer Science) will be offered at the university’s regional campuses in Islamabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, said a press release.

All these programmes are merit-based. According to an announcement, admissions in these programmes are opened till August 19. Admission forms and prospectuses have been placed at the university’s website.

The applicants have been asked to apply online only before August stipulated date.

Admissions in these programmes will be strictly on merit, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

To see the eligibility and other requirements, the applicants could visit the university’s official website (aiou.edu.pk). As per the policy, the quality is being ensured in preparing it course-plan and teaching-schedule.

