close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Youth Festival corruption case

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

LAHORE: Former provincial minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan did not appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on Monday. He had been issued a notice in connection with an alleged corruption case in the Punjab Youth Festival affairs. His lawyers, however, appeared and submitted replies of the questionnaire.

NAB again summoned Rana Mashhood on August 6. Former director general sports is already in the NAB custody in connection with the case investigations.

Talking to the media, his lawyers said Rana Mashhood could not appear because of some important engagements, adding that he had always complied with the orders whenever NAB summoned him in the past.

The lawyers said NAB had cleared Rana Mashhood in 2017 and gave him a clean chit, but it was strange that he was being summoned again.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story