Youth Festival corruption case

LAHORE: Former provincial minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan did not appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on Monday. He had been issued a notice in connection with an alleged corruption case in the Punjab Youth Festival affairs. His lawyers, however, appeared and submitted replies of the questionnaire.

NAB again summoned Rana Mashhood on August 6. Former director general sports is already in the NAB custody in connection with the case investigations.

Talking to the media, his lawyers said Rana Mashhood could not appear because of some important engagements, adding that he had always complied with the orders whenever NAB summoned him in the past.

The lawyers said NAB had cleared Rana Mashhood in 2017 and gave him a clean chit, but it was strange that he was being summoned again.