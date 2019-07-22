Expats made history by according huge welcome to PM in US: Firdous

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday Pakistani expatriate community in the US had made history by according delightful welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In tweets, she said PM Imran Khan had presented the vision of Naya Pakistan before the Pakistani community in the US in a purely public manner. She explained Imran Khan envisaged the establishment of a state on the pattern of the State of Madina, where rulers are accountable to people, to rid the country of the curse of corruption and where the state spends on poor and needy.

Dr Awan noted that PM Imran Khan was the identity of Pakistan in the world and he always proved his opponents and critics wrong through the dint of his struggle and strong determination. She claimed addressing the biggest overseas gathering in American history was a proof of his popularity.

Meanwhile Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s current visit to the USA was to protect the interests of Pakistan and not to procure any aid for the country. The PM is taking the country to new heights on international level with main focus to project its contribution to the cause of peace in the region and its impact on the entire globe, she said speaking at Karachi Press Club on Monday.

The mega event in Washington DC held last night, attended by huge number of Pakistani diaspora also reflect the confidence of the expatriates on PM Imran Khan, she said.

The role of US based Pakistanis in bringing closer the relationship between Pakistan and USA could not be ignored, said Dr Firdous, reiterating that as representatives and the custodian of the interest of 22 million Pakistanis Imran Khan enjoyed trust of the masses.

Sacrifice rendered by 75,000 Pakistanis in the war against terrorism had to be duly highlighted and ought to be recognised by the world community, she said.

Firdous regretted that certain immature political opponents were trying to dent the cause of Pakistan without realising that the entire nation must emerge as a single entity for the protection of national interests. "If they are so keen to do politics they must do it within the country and not on foreign lands," she added.

Firdous said recent mishap during a talk show at a local channel leading to manhandling of KPC president by a PTI member was although an individual act, yet she along with senior PTI leaders including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, apologised to the journalist community.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition political parties will observe July 25th (the first anniversary of 2018 general elections) as a day of protest while the rest of the nation would observe it as the day of accountability. “Everyone will see as with whom the masses stand and the people would know the politics of compromises and connivance done by the opposition parties,” said Dr Awan. "Since assuming my fresh responsibilities I have also held a series of meetings with the journalist bodies and other stakeholders to help address the issue of lay-offs, non-payment of salaries and pending payment of dues," she said. The PTI government was said to be in process to extend legal cover to the protection of the rights of the journalists and other media workers.

About the PTI’s growing popularity, she said winning seats during the polls held in Fata the other day reflected that the party under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed public support.