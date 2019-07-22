Deputy mayor demands security for anti-encroachment staff

Karachi Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan on Monday asked the Sindh Home Minister and the Inspector General of Police to provide security to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) anti-encroachment department.

According to a letter written by the deputy mayor to the home ministry and the IGP Sindh, the KMC carried out the anti-encroachment drive on the clear directives of the Supreme Court. The operation began from the Empress Market, Saddar, and then it was extended across the city. The corporation tried its level best to comply with the directives of the court orders.

Due to the anti-encroachment drive, KMC Senior Director Anti-encroachment Bashir Siddiqi and KMC Deputy Director Anti-Encroachment Kamran Abbas were receiving life threats from the affectees. The deputy mayor in the letter asked to provide foolproof security to the officials on an immediate basis.

Siddiqi, while talking to The News, said they started receiving life threats after the operation in Light House. There were a few phone calls and video statements which had direct life threats.

He had the KMC’s unarmed city wardens when he moved around the city during the drive. However, when asked about the police security force, he shared that he had not been provided with any armed force for safety yet.