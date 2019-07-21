Patients urged to take migraine seriously

LAHORE : Lahore General Hospital’s Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Head Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud has said that pain in the half head (migraine) can take over all the head and eyes in case of being severe and it should be taken seriously.

He pointed out that every seventh citizen was the patient of this disease and everyone should give importance to this problem from the day one.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud expressed these views while talking with regard to International Brain Day. He said the number of woman patients was more than the number of man patients of migraine. It is needed that media and doctors play their role in creating awareness among the masses about the sensitive topic of migraine, he added. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud in-balanced diet, noise pollution, irritating lights, distorted conversation, neck pain, depression and allergy from any edible were among the causes of migraine. He said women had the habit of not taking notice of pain in the half head immediately and the problem increased with the passage of time which ultimately resulted in threat to the life of patient.

Prof Khalid Mahmud said that in male community smoking and alcohol consumption were the main causes of migraine and its patients had to quit such habits immediately. While talking about the symptoms of migraine, Prof Khalid Mahmud said that attention should be given to weakness in one leg or arm and vision complications. He said that the patients of migraine were unable to work properly for some hours or one or two days due to weakness and it was needed that immediate CT scan or MRI be conducted for the patient so that clear diagnosis could surface and proper treatment be started.