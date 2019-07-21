close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Six missing children feared dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

SUKKUR: As many as six children have mysteriously disappeared in the last 48 hours and the police had recovered their shoes, clothes and other stuff from an unusual spot near the River Indus in Sukkur.

The report said the six children, residents of Queens Road Sukkur, were playing cricket at a local playground and later disappeared. Among the children were three brothers Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Younus, and Ehtesham, while remaining are Ehsan, Asim and Hammad.

Talking to the media persons, the SSP Sukkur, Irfan Samoo, said that he had called the Pakistan Navy divers and resumed the search and rescue operation, adding that it has now almost confirmed that the missing children were swimming.

He said the police have also found a CCTV footage showing that the boys were moving towards the river.

